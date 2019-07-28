Keith Kauffeld named board chair at NCUL

Keith Kauffeld, University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union’s president and CEO, was recently announced as the new Board of Directors chair for the Nebraska Credit Union League.
The Nebraska Credit Union League (NCUL) is a state-based trade organization focused solely on advocating for and advancing the mission of its member credit unions. The association’s Board of Directors is comprised of diverse leaders from a variety of cooperative credit unions with one thing in common: the desire to nourish cooperative credit union finance through broad unity and cooperation, robust government and public advocacy and the relentless pursuit of progression. Their passion and purpose leads strategy, guides governance and galvanizes support for the League’s work and mission.
Kauffeld has been president and CEO of the University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union (NUFCU) for six years and has grown the credit union from an $83 million institution to $104 million. And in 2018 the credit union was named a Best Credit Union in Nebraska by Forbes.
“I’m happy to serve the Nebraska Credit Union League in any capacity I can. I was drawn to the credit union movement over 23 years ago and my passion and commitment to it are just as strong today,” said Kauffeld. “It’s great working for credit unions, because we’re driven by a mission statement as opposed to a bottom line.”
NUFCU was chartered in 1937 to serve the professors and faculty members of the University of Nebraska. Today, individuals eligible for membership include University of Nebraska faculty, staff, volunteers, students, alumni and their families. The University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union has over 11,000 members. It offers members a wide variety of full-service consumer banking products and services through a network of three offices located in Lincoln and Kearney. To learn more, visit www.nufcu.org.
About the League: NCUL was organized in 1934 to serve as an advocate organization for the state’s credit unions and their 525,000 members. For more information about the League LIKE us on Facebook or visit www.nebrcul.org.