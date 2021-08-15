Keisler-Munro named Assurity president & CEO

The Assurity Life Insurance Company’s Board of Directors has named Susan Keisler-Munro as the successor to Thomas E. Henning as president & CEO. Keisler-Munro will assume the role Jan. 1, 2022, and Henning will continue in 2022 as non-executive chairman of the board of directors.

“This is a culmination of a long-planned orderly transition orchestrated by our board of directors,” said Henning, who has been at Assurity for more than 31 years, the past 26 as CEO.

Keisler-Munro, who was also elected to the board of directors, has occupied several positions at Assurity over the past 34 years. She has served as senior vice president and chief of operations since 2005.

“There is no one better than Susie to take Assurity forward, and I’m excited to pass leadership to her,” added Henning. “She’s proved herself to be a dynamic leader who understands the acceleration of change in our industry and is committed to the mission and values which have guided Assurity for the past 131 years.”

Keisler-Munro holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and economics from Nebraska Wesleyan University, and a master’s degree in actuarial science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and Member of the American Academy of Actuaries. Keisler-Munro is active in the Lincoln community, including a current role on the Nebraska Wesleyan University Board of Governors.