 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Keating O'Gara welcomes the return of Doug Peterson

Keating O’Gara is pleased to announce that Doug Peterson has rejoined the law firm following eight years serving as attorney general for the state of Nebraska.

Peterson is of counsel at Keating O’Gara and will advise local and national clients in matters of employment, antitrust and religious liberty law, and on litigation strategy.

During his tenure as Nebraska’s AG, Peterson took on leadership roles on behalf of the state of Nebraska and in conjunction with fellow attorneys general in other jurisdictions. In 2022, the bi-partisan National Association of Attorneys General named Peterson recipient of its prestigious Kelley-Wyman award, given to the AG who most advances the association’s objectives and ideals.

Founded in 1948, Keating O’Gara has been serving clients for 75 years. The law firm represents a wide range of clients throughout the State of Nebraska and the midwest. The firm’s practice includes personal injury, business, commercial and transactional law, antitrust, estate planning and probate, employment and labor law, divorce and domestic relations, and complex litigation. For more information about Keating O’Gara, our practice areas and attorneys, please visit www.keatinglaw.com.

Keating O'Gara welcomes the return of Doug Peterson

Peterson

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Union Bank & Trust promotes Starck

Union Bank & Trust promotes Starck

Lincoln, Neb. (January 18, 2023) – Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently promoted Danni Starck to business relationship officer in the treasur…

Lincoln Industries selections

Lincoln Industries selections

Lincoln Industries is excited to announce the selection of Jeremy Liss, electrical controls engineer; the promotion of Adam Matzner, director …

CDR names new executive director

CDR names new executive director

Community Development Resources (CDR) board of directors recently announced the selection of Farshad Maltes as its new executive director. Mal…

Madonna welcomes new board members

Madonna welcomes new board members

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to its board of directors for a three-year term. …

Watch Now: Related Video

Sen. Ted Cruz Proposes Capitol Hill Vending Machines Accept Crypto

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News