Keating O'Gara welcomes Remington S. Slama

Remington Slama grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, and attended Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri, on a football scholarship, where he was a two-time Academic All-American and received a Bachelor of Science in Biology with Honors. Slama returned home to attend the University of Nebraska College of Law, where he served as articles editor of the Nebraska Law Review and graduated in 2021 with Highest Distinction.
Slama practices general civil litigation, including personal injury, medical malpractice, wrongful death, insurance defense, and real estate. He has a special interest in sports law, particularly NIL (name-image-likeness).
Outside the office, Slama and his wife, Alyssa, enjoy time with family and with their two miniature schnauzers, Alfred and Walter.