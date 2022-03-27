Keating O'Gara welcomes Alyssa R. Slama

Alyssa Slama, brought up in the Missouri Ozarks, attended the University of Missouri and was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology with an emphasis on Childhood Development.

Slama attended the University of Nebraska College of Law, participating in Phi Alpha Delta Legal Fraternity as the Justice and graduating with Distinction in 2021. Alyssa clerked for Keating O’Gara, then joined the firm as an associate attorney upon graduation.

Slama’s practice focuses on family law, including divorce and legal separation, paternity actions, and custody and child support disputes.

Outside the office, Slama and her husband, Remington, enjoy time with family and with their two miniature schnauzers, Alfred and Walter.