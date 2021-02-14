Keating O'Gara Law welcomes Braden W. Storer

Keating O’Gara Law is pleased to announce that Braden W. Storer has joined the firm as an associate attorney.

Mr. Storer grew up on a cattle ranch in the Sandhills near Whitman, Nebraska. He received a B.S. in communication studies in 2014 from Nebraska Wesleyan University. He was awarded his Juris Doctorate with distinction from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2017.

During law school, Mr. Storer spent a summer clerking in Uganda for International Justice Mission, where he collaborated with local law enforcement to afford Uganda’s poor greater protection from violent crime; completed an externship with the Honorable Joseph Battalion of the United States District Court for Nebraska; clerked for the Office of the Nebraska Attorney General; and published in the Nebraska Law Review on international law and human trafficking.

After law school Mr. Storer spent three years as deputy with the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office, where he served in the criminal, juvenile, and child support enforcement divisions. During his time there, he became an experienced trial attorney, litigating over a dozen bench and jury trials. His practice with Keating O’Gara Law emphasizes labor law, including work with public employee unions.