Kara Brostrom recognized by NSBA

October 12, 2020, Lincoln, Nebraska, – Ball, Loudon, Ebert and Brostrom, LLC Estate and Business Law is proud to announce that our partner Kara Brostrom has been recognized by the Nebraska State Bar Association (NSBA) as the 2020 Outstanding Young Lawyer.

This prestigious award is presented to a member of the NSBA who has made exemplary contributions to the community and to public service, who has actively participated in state and local bar activities and who shows exemplary professional knowledge, skill, integrity and courtesy.

Brostrom chairs the Real Estate, Probate and Trust section of the NSBA, she is a member of the Women and the Law, Young Lawyers Sections, and a member of the Legislative Committee of the NSBA. Brostrom’s practice includes estate and tax planning, trust and estate administration, real estate law, entity formation and business and succession planning.

For more information about our firm visit our website https://www.bllawgroup.com/