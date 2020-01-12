Jurgensmeier elected Ameritas executive vice president

Bill Lester, Ameritas chief executive officer, announces the election of Bob Jurgensmeier to executive vice president – individual product and independent distribution, effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Jurgensmeier joined Ameritas in 2012 as senior vice president and chief actuary – individual division for Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. He has worked in the insurance and financial services industry for over 25 years.

Jurgensmeier earned a B.S. degree in actuarial science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln, Neb. He also holds the professional designation of Fellow of Society of Actuaries and is a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

Jurgensmeier serves on the board of directors for CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital and CHI Nebraska Heart Hospital. He is on the life insurance committee of the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) and is a member and past president of the Nebraska Actuaries Club.