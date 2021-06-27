Julie Clark joins The McEwen Group

The McEwen Group at RBC Wealth Management is pleased to announce that Julie Clark has joined our team to assist in ensuring that you continue to receive a personalized approach in accomplishing your financial goals.

Clark specializes in client service for The McEwen Group with a particular focus on operational efficiency and client communication. In addition, she manages the operational efforts of the Lincoln branch. She has worked in the financial industry since 1994, has passed the Series 7, 9, 10, 63 and 65 securities exams, and has been at RBC for 15 years of her career.

