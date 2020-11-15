 Skip to main content
Joselyn Luedtke joins Zulkoski Weber

Zulkoski Weber LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Joselyn Luedtke to the firm. As an attorney with more than a decade of legal experience in the Nebraska Legislature and state agencies, Luedtke will focus on providing legal services to clients, including telecommunications proceedings before the Public Service Commission, bill drafting assistance, and regulatory analysis.

Luedtke has previously served as legal counsel to the Office of Revisor of Statutes, the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee and the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, as well as the Public Service Commission.

Zulkoski Weber is a lobbying firm providing professional and personalized government relations and related legal services.

