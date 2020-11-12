Joselyn Luedtke joins Zulkoski Weber
Zulkoski Weber LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Joselyn Luedtke to the firm. As an attorney with more than a decade of legal experience in the Nebraska Legislature and state agencies, Luedtke will focus on providing legal services to clients, including telecommunications proceedings before the Public Service Commission, bill drafting assistance, and regulatory analysis.
Luedtke has previously served as legal counsel to the Office of Revisor of Statutes, the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee and the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, as well as the Public Service Commission.
Zulkoski Weber is a lobbying firm providing professional and personalized government relations and related legal services.
Aschwege joins Lincoln Lutheran Middle and High School
Lincoln Lutheran Middle and High School welcomes Peg Aschwege as their new director of marketing and communications. It is a newly-created position, implemented as part of the school’s strategic planning process.
Aschwege brings 20 years of marketing and public relations to this position. “Now more than ever—schools everywhere are doing inspiring work”, says Aschwege. “I’m looking forward to touting the positive things happening here and being a part of this incredible staff.”
New clinical trials now available to cancer patients
Recently Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center (SNCC) was approved by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to offer new clinical trials to patients in our community. These promising novel approaches to cancer care offer additional treatment options for patients where opportunities were previously limited.
“We are excited to bring innovative treatment options to patients throughout our community,” said Bronson Riley, MS, CGC, CCRP, SNCC research director. “Instead of having our patients travel (sometimes hundreds of miles) to be considered for a clinical trial, they now have access at home.”
Clinical trials are studies that explore hopeful new treatment approaches, which may include novel medications or innovative techniques to fight cancer. In fact, all of today’s standard cancer treatments were once clinical trials. Clinical trials exist to help determine the best standards of care and to identify better ways to diagnose, treat and prevent cancer. They are the best way to build upon our current understanding of cancer care and to improve outcomes for future generations.
SNCC is able to offer expanded clinical trial access after becoming members of two major NCI cancer research networks: Alliance as an affiliate of MD Anderson Cancer Center and ECOG-ACRIN. The extensive years-long application process verified that SNCC could meet all membership requirements including enrollment, data quality, safety and adherence to national policies and procedures.
“This was no easy task,” said Justin Rousek, Ph.D., SNCC executive director. “It required a complete internal restructuring and conceptual reframing for how we carry out cancer research in this community.” Dr. Rousek notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has created new barriers for cancer patients, especially when it comes to traveling long distances for clinical trials or seeking second opinions at academic institutions. “The fact that we can offer a spectrum of clinical trials that our patients would discuss at places like The Mayo Clinic or MD Anderson is an enormous win for our local and rural communities.”
For more information about clinical trials available at SNCC, visit https://www.leadingcancercare.com/research.
SNCC provides comprehensive cancer care in Lincoln and in eleven communities throughout greater Nebraska. SNCC combines advanced medical oncology, radiation oncology and multiple ancillary oncology services at their two locations in Lincoln. For more information about SNCC, visit LeadingCancerCare.com.
Arbor Day Foundation promotes Eisenhart, Wilinsky
The Arbor Day Foundation is pleased to announce the promotion of Abbie Eisenhart to senior manager, partner relationships, and Ben Wilinsky to senior manager, corporate partnerships.
Eisenhart joined the Arbor Day Foundation in February, 2013 as the manager of the Community Tree Recovery program. In 2018, she was promoted to manager, partner relationships, on the Corporate Partnerships team. As senior manager, partner relationships, she will continue to manage key corporate partners while leading the strategic direction of all corporate partners’ service experience.
Wilinsky joined the Arbor Day Foundation in September, 2017 as a manager of corporate partnerships. As senior manager, corporate partnerships, he will identify, foster, and develop innovative offerings for the Corporate Partnerships team, including technology, tools, and programmatic solutions that will meet the sustainability goals of the foundation’s corporate partners.
Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters, and valued partners. During the last 47 years, more than 400 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. More information is available at arborday.org.
