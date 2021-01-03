John Trapp, MD, named Bryan chief medical officer

John Trapp, MD, has assumed the role of Bryan Medical Center chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs.

Dr. Trapp has served as Bryan’s vice president of medical affairs since early 2015 and has been a member of the medical executive committee since 2009. He also served as chief of staff from January 2012 to December 2013. He began his career at Nebraska Pulmonary Specialties in 1999.

“Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Trapp has earned a reputation as a highly respected pulmonologist and intensivist,” said John Woodrich, president and chief executive officer, Bryan Medical Center. “His success in fostering productive relationships within the Nebraska medical community will be an asset in physician engagement and quality initiatives.”

Dr. Trapp will continue to see patients, providing a full spectrum of pulmonary and sleep disorder care in addition to this new role.