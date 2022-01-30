John T. Conner III joins Midwest Bank as vice president

Midwest Bank is pleased to announce that John T. Connor III has joined their team as a vice president in their Lincoln location.

Conner began his commercial banking career starting as a credit analyst and then serving as a relationship manager spanning 15 years. He also has experience within Wealth Management lending to high-net-worth individuals and families.

With nearly two decades of experience in banking, Conner will continue to build relationships with new and existing clients in the area. He will focus on financing commercial real estate, business acquisitions, partner buy-in’s, equipment purchases and working capital lines of credit.

Currently, Conner is on the Board of Directors for the Platte Valley Chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants, has served on the Board of Directors for the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, Lincoln Children’s Museum as well as NeighborWorks Lincoln.

Midwest Bank, located at 2655 Jamie Ln. in Lincoln, has assets of $950 million and serves 9 communities across Eastern Nebraska: Pierce, Pilger, Deshler, Plainview, Creighton, York, Norfolk, Lincoln, and Wisner.