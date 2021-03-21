John Findley, MD, is new Bryan Health Connect president

Bryan Health welcomes John Findley, MD, as the new president of Bryan Health Connect.

Bryan Health Connect (BHC) is a physician-led, physician-hospital organization that works closely with physician practices, facilities and hospitals to improve practice efficiency, enhance quality of care and build services. It offers a broad, clinically and financially integrated, high-quality, cost-effective network of providers.

Dr. Findley comes to BHC with a wealth of experience working with patients, providers, administrators and health system boards as well as a deep understanding of the complexities involved in maintaining and growing a meaningful physician-led, physician-hospital organization.

Most recently, Dr. Findley served as medical director for Caravan Health's ACO programs, where he lead physician engagement strategy, content development, clinical programs and clinical analytics for a national ACO which includes over 250 hospital systems and over 14,000 participating clinicians.

Prior to his role at Caravan Health, Dr. Findley served at Beatrice Community Hospital for four years as chief medical officer and two years as interim chief executive officer. Notably, during that time, he also filled the role of medical director for a year at Bryan Health Connect.