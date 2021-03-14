Jim Wagner celebrates 50 years

Jim Wagner CLU, ChFC will mark his 50th anniversary with MassMutual Life Insurance Company on April 1st. Mr. Wagner joined MassMutual upon graduation from the University of Nebraska.
He enjoys working with individuals and families to help ensure their financial and estate strategies are current, and that all risks pertaining to their strategies have been addressed. His work with business entities includes business continuation advising as well as advising for risks associated with the death or disability of an owner or key employee.
He is currently a member of the Society of Financial Service Professionals, the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors and the Lincoln Estate Planning Council. He is a Life member of the Million Dollar Round Table.
Wagner's office is located at 2935 Pine Lake Road, Suite H: Lincoln, NE 68516.
Mr. Wagner is a registered representative of MML Investor Services, LLC, member SIPC (Supervisory Office: 100 South Fifth St. Ste. 2300, Minneapolis, MN 55402.