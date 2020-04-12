Jim Luebbe celebrates 20 years with NASB

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) is proud to recognize Jim Luebbe, director of policy services, as he celebrates his 20th year with NASB. Luebbe has worked as a school board policy consultant for NASB since 2000, updating and customizing the policy manuals for scores of districts across the entire state.

He is a former member of the NASB Board of Directors and was a board member at Centennial Public Schools in Utica for 11 years. Luebbe also oversees NASB's Interlocal Pools created for public agencies to purchase natural gas and related services.

“Jim has been a great resource for board members during his time at NASB,” said NASB Executive Director, John Spatz. “He has managed our policy services since the beginning and has taken the lead on our natural gas purchasing companies. Thanks to Jim’s leadership our education system has been able to save millions of dollars over the years.”

Congratulations Jim Luebbe on 20 years with NASB!

NASB is a private, nonprofit organization that provides programs, services and advocacy to strengthen public education for all Nebraskans since 1918. Learn more at: www.NASBonline.org