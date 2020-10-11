Jim Angele named new executive marketing director

Legacy Retirement Communities welcomes Jim Angele as their executive marketing director. With a master’s degree in educational administration and leadership and a bachelor's degree in journalism, Angele comes with a wealth of knowledge.

"He comes to the position with an impressive background in marketing and communications along with professional and organizational development, and healthcare consulting." according to Human Resources Director, Jenny Gall. "Jim’s expertise offers an opportunity for additional professional development and strategic focus that fits nicely with the mission, values, and future direction of Legacy Retirement Communities," Gall added.

In his free time, Angele enjoys spending time with his wife, Julie, and their three grown sons.

Legacy Retirement Communities offers independent and assisted living at three locations: The Legacy at 5600 Pioneers Blvd; Legacy Terrace at 5700 Fremont St.; and Legacy Estates at 7200 Van Dorn St. along with memory care offered at Legacy Arbors at 3777 N. 58th St.