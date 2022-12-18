 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jill Becker receives Black Hills Energy's highest honor

A Black Hills Energy employee in Lincoln has received the company’s highest recognition from CEO Linn Evans.

Among those receiving this year’s CEO Summit Award is Jill Becker, a governmental affairs manager.

“The CEO Award recognizes employees who exemplify our mission, vision and values,” Evans said. “This year’s recipients exhibit the attributes we hope to cultivate throughout our organization: They’re values-driven, generous with their time, strong in character and focused on making life better for our customers and our communities.”

Evans presented the award and selected four honorees from 64 peer-nominated employees throughout the company’s 3,000 employees. Brian Sisson, a maintenance specialist 5 from Holdrege, Nebraska was also an honoree.

Black Hills Energy is part of Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH), a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company serving 1.3 million customers in eight states based in Rapid City, South Dakota, with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hassebrook joins Mueller Robak

Hassebrook joins Mueller Robak

Mueller Robak LLC is pleased to announce that Kristen J. Hassebrook has joined the firm. Ms. Hassebrook, a Laurel, Nebraska native, received h…

Watch Now: Related Video

MacKenzie Scott Unveils New Website That Chronicles Donations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News