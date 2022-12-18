Jill Becker receives Black Hills Energy's highest honor

A Black Hills Energy employee in Lincoln has received the company’s highest recognition from CEO Linn Evans.

Among those receiving this year’s CEO Summit Award is Jill Becker, a governmental affairs manager.

“The CEO Award recognizes employees who exemplify our mission, vision and values,” Evans said. “This year’s recipients exhibit the attributes we hope to cultivate throughout our organization: They’re values-driven, generous with their time, strong in character and focused on making life better for our customers and our communities.”

Evans presented the award and selected four honorees from 64 peer-nominated employees throughout the company’s 3,000 employees. Brian Sisson, a maintenance specialist 5 from Holdrege, Nebraska was also an honoree.

