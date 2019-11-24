Jennifer Galdamez named director of nursing

Legacy Retirement Communities is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Jennifer Galdamez as the director of nursing for Legacy Estates, located at 72nd & Van Dorn.
Galdamez is a graduate of Southeast Community College. She grew up in El Salvador and currently lives in Lincoln with her husband and son. Her strong family values align perfectly with the Legacy's mission and values. She is a valuable asset to the residents and their families at Legacy Estates. In her free time, Galdamez and her family love to go on road trips to visit relatives and also enjoy visiting Nebraska's small towns to explore their hidden gems.