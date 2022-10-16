Javier Fernandez elected to Ameritas board

L. Javier Fernandez, president & chief executive officer of the Omaha Public Power District, has been elected to the Ameritas Mutual Holding Company board of directors. He will also will serve as a director for Ameritas Holding Company and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.

Fernandez joined OPPD in June 2017 as vice president and chief financial officer. He was selected by the OPPD board of directors to serve as president and chief executive officer starting in July 2021.

Fernandez came to OPPD from the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA), U.S. Department of Energy, in Portland, Oregon. He had been with the federal power marketing organization since 2012, most recently serving as executive vice president and chief financial officer. He previously served as senior vice president of fixed income capital markets for D.A. Davidson & Company and vice president of public finance for Seattle-Northwest Securities Corporation.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México (ITAM) in Mexico City, a master of business sdministration from Yale University, a utility management certificate from Willamette University, and a utility executive certificate from the University of Idaho.