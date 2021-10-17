Jason Dworak of UBS named Top 250 Wealth Advisor

Forbes and SHOOK Research has named Jason Dworak, a private wealth advisor at UBS, as the only advisor from Nebraska to their “Top 250 Wealth Advisors” list for 2021. Honorees are recognized for their depth of knowledge, commitment, thoughtful guidance and service they bring to each relationship, establishing trust and confidence along the way.

Dworak joined UBS Financial Services Inc. in 2008. He earned the certified investment management analysts (CIMA) designation, is a senior portfolio manager and manages his team, The Dworak Group, at UBS Private Wealth Management.

Forbes Top Wealth Advisors criteria is based on quality of practice, industry experience, compliance record, assets under management, revenue and algorithm results by SHOOK Research. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. nor its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events.