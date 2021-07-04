Jasmine Kingsley elected to UBT Board of Directors

Union Bank & Trust announced today that Jasmine Kingsley, senior vice president, Legal & People and general counsel at Hudl, has joined the Union Bank Board of Directors.

Kingsley’s legal career began in private practice at law firms in Silicon Valley, where she focused on technology and intellectual property transactions. She joined Hudl as general counsel in 2015 and currently leads the company’s global Legal & People Operations teams.

Active in the community, Kingsley is vice chair of the Rabble Mill Board of Directors and serves on the boards of the Lincoln Community Foundation, the Cooper Foundation, and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health. She also served as chair of the local business strategies subcommittee of the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force in Lincoln.

“We are honored to have Jasmine on our Board of Directors,” said Angie Muhleisen, Union Bank president and CEO. “Her extensive legal experience, combined with her passion for community and people, make her the perfect addition to help shape the future of the bank.”

Kingsley received a B.A. in International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania and went on to earn her J.D. from Harvard Law School.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank offering complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska’s NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $5.7 billion and trust assets of $39.9 billion as of December 31, 2020.

