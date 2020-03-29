Jarosz promoted to Black Hills Energy VP of Operations

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) announced the appointment of Kevin Jarosz to vice president of operations for Black Hills Energy in Nebraska. In his new role, Jarosz is responsible for all aspects of managing operations for Black Hills Energy in Nebraska.

Black Hills Energy serves 315,000 customers in 319 Nebraska communities including Lincoln, Papillion, Norfolk, Columbus, Kearney, Holdrege, Lexington, Ogallala, McCook, Sidney, Scottsbluff, Alliance and Chadron.

“Kevin’s new role will leverage his operational experience, familiarity with state, industry knowledge and customer focus to live our mission of improving life with energy in the communities we serve, and ensure we are ready to provide our Nebraska customers with the valued service they’ve come to expect from Black Hills Energy,” said Todd Jacobs, vice president of natural gas utilities, Black Hills Corp.

Jarosz, who will be based in Lincoln, had been serving as interim vice president and previously served at the director of operations for Nebraska and brings 32 years of experience working in various roles in the company in Nebraska and Iowa. Jarosz replaces previous vice president, Jeff Sylvester, who left the company in December to pursue another opportunity in his home state.