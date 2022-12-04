Jared Froehlich awarded CCIM designation

Jared Froehlich, CCIM, commercial advisor, for NAI FMA Realty in Lincoln, recently received the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation from the CCIM Institute.

To earn the CCIM designation, commercial real estate professionals must complete more than 160 hours of case-study-driven education covering topics such as interest-based negotiation, financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, investment analysis, and ethics in commercial investment real estate. Candidates must also compile a portfolio demonstrating the depth of their commercial real estate experience and pass a comprehensive examination.

“The three-year journey of earning the CCIM designation has given me a depth of commercial real estate expertise that I otherwise would not have received,” says Jared Froehlich. “The curriculum was unparalleled and has allowed me to bring a higher level of value to my clients and colleagues.”

Froehlich joined NAI FMA Realty’s brokerage team in 2020. He specializes in all aspects of commercial real estate leasing and selling. Froehlich is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with degrees in business management, marketing and spanish. Along with owning commercial investments himself, Froehlich’s background has also consisted of commercial property management and commercial leasing for U.S. Property, a commercial real estate developer active in industrial and mixed-use commercial properties. In his work with U.S. Property, he managed a portfolio of over 60 commercial properties across 15 states. He is now primarily focused on commercial brokerage and commercial investing. Along with his experience in commercial real estate, Froehlich worked as a consultant for a global human resource firm and has done business development work for a cybersecurity firm.

NAI FMA Realty is the largest, independent commercial real estate firm providing solutions for institutional and private owners and occupiers in Southeastern Nebraska for over 60 years. NAI FMA manages over four million square feet of commercial properties and our many years of experience in all product types, has translated into success for our clients.