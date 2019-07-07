JA Super School Awards announced

Junior Achievement of Lincoln wants to congratulate the recipients of our JA Super School Awards sponsored by Whitehead Oil / U-Stop Convenience Shops. This award recognizes the local schools that have shown the ultimate commitment to the future financial success of their students by including the JA curriculum and a JA volunteer in every single classroom.
Thank you to these 33 forward-thinking Lincoln public and parochial principals who have gone the extra mile to give every student the hope to see a brighter future and the skills to answer the demands of the 21st century economy.
Public JA Super Schools & their principals: Adams - Amy Clark; Arnold – Jodi Frager; Campbell - Julie Lawler; Clinton - Angee Ludtke; Eagle - Megan Flohr; Eastridge - Traci Boothe; Elliott - Kathleen Dering; Fredstrom – Cheryl Richter; Hill - Amy Carnie; Holmes - Haeven Pedersen; Humann - Gena Licata; Kloefkorn - Polly Bowhay; Kooser - Ann Jablonski; McPhee – Chris Boden; Meadow Lane - Daniele Schulzkump; Morley – Stephanie Drake; Norwood Park - Pam Hale; Pershing - Jamie Cook; Roper – Lynn Fuller; Saratoga - Annette Bushaw; Sheridan – De Ann Currin; Wysong - Randy Oltman; Zeman - Kristi Schirmer.
Parochial JA Super Schools & their principals: Blessed Sacrament - Danielle Miller; Cathedral of the Risen Christ - Jeremy Ekeler; Messiah Lutheran - Matt Stueber; North American Martyrs – Sr. Janelle Buettner; Saint John the Apostle - Dennis Martin; Saint Joseph - Sr. Mary Cecilia Mills; Saint Mary’s - Nina Beck; Saint Teresa - Sr. Anne Joelle Braunsroth; Trinity Lutheran – David Kumm.
Junior Achievement helps prepare today’s students for a bright future. JA’s volunteer-delivered, kindergarten-12th grade programs foster work-readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills, and use experiential learning to inspire students to dream big and reach their potential. Find more information at www.jalincoln.org.