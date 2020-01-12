Isquierdo named Bryan chief human resource officer

Bryan Health’s position as a regional employer of choice is now bolstered by the selection of Maria Isquierdo as the organization’s new chief human resource officer. Isquierdo brings to the role 16 years of health care human resources experience, most recently serving as human resources executive director at Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa, Oklahoma – Tulsa County’s largest private employer.

“Maria strongly supports a culture of customer service, workforce training and staff development, which will benefit both employees and patients at Bryan,” said Russ Gronewold, Bryan Health chief executive officer. “She also has extensive expertise from other independent, nonprofit systems like Bryan’s, which will greatly enhance our recruitment and retention of talented, caring team members.”

Prior to her role in Tulsa, Isquierdo held human resource leadership positions at University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, Boulder, Colorado; SCL Health System, Denver, Colorado and Grand Junction, Colorado; HealthONE (HCA)/Swedish Medical Center, Englewood, Colorado and Northeast Health, Troy, New York.