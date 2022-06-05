Ireland & Isaacson retire from Lincoln Federal

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank recently announced the retirement of Mike Isaacson, vice president – mortgage loan officer and Sandy Ireland, vice president – mortgage loan officer. Both plan to retire on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

After 35 years, Mike Isaacson has announced his retirement. Throughout his tenure Isaacson produced over $1.3 Billion in mortgage loans, helping thousands of customers achieve their goal of homeownership. He notes that he has many repeat customers and referrals by family members or friends of past customers.

These referrals were integral in growing his portfolio and it was rewarding knowing that he has made a lasting impression with his customers. “It has been an honor working with my customers over the years. I truly appreciate their loyalty”, says Isaacson. He is fondly recognized as a jokester bringing his fellow employees joy and a good laugh. In his retirement, he looks forward to spending more time with his 13 grandchildren and traveling.

Sandy Ireland, after 36 years, has announced her retirement. In her early years with the bank she aided in the residential real estate lot sales of the Edenton and Trendwood developments. She later became a mortgage loan originator producing over $331 million in mortgage loans during her tenure.

Ireland helped thousands of homebuyers purchase the homes of their dreams – and many more than once! Her upbeat and friendly attitude contributed to her great success. Ireland looks forward to spending more time with family and friends, traveling, and taking care of the seemingly endless retirement to-do list. She will miss her customers, co-workers, and the relationships that she has built over the years.

The bank wishes both Mike Isaacson and Sandy Ireland well in their future endeavors during their well-deserved retirement years.

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank is a depositor-owned financial institution specializing in residential home loans, construction loans, home equity products, commercial real estate loans and deposit services. The corporate office is located at 8400 Maddox Dr. (84th & Van Dorn) and can be reached by phone at 402-474-1400. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.