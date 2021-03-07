Invest Nebraska welcomes new board member

Invest Nebraska, a state-wide venture development organization, welcomes Kristin Hassebrook to its board of directors.

Hassebrook currently serves as executive vice president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Previously, she served as executive director of the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska, director of development for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska Foundation, and vice president Legal & Regulatory Affairs at the Nebraska Cattlemen.

Invest Nebraska also announced its 2021 board officers: Board Chair, Joseph Young; director of business development - Sampson Construction; Board Treasurer, Richard Baier, president & CEO – Nebraska Bankers Association; Board Secretary, Phil Bakken, chief of staff to University of Nebraska President Ted Carter.