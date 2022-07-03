Interns complete program with Girls Inc Eureka

The Lincoln Journal Star would like to thank Hannah and Riya , interns from the Girls Inc. Eureka program for completing their internship with the Inspire Girls program. Inspire Girls is a program focusing on providing girls in grades K-12 educational and networking opportunities with female business leaders in the Lincoln Community.

Girls Inc. Eureka! is a STEM-based approach to engaging and empowering 8th - 12th grade girls to see themselves as an important part of the workforce of the future. Eureka! is a five-year program that brings girls, including many who will be first generation college applicants, onto local college/university campuses for an intensive summer program. As Eureka! continues through the school year, cohorts of 30 girls stay together throughout the course of the program, sharing hands-on, minds-on, untimed and ungraded opportunities for guided exploration and skills and knowledge building. Girls test themselves mentally and physically and discover that they are capable of far more than they had ever thought possible.