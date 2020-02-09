INSPRO Insurance names new leaders

Loren Sweigard was recently elected to INSPRO’s Board of Directors at their annual shareholders meeting in January. He was also named as an executive vice president. Sweigard, a native of Norfolk, NE and graduate of University of Nebraska- Lincoln, joined INSPRO in January of 2006. Prior to INSPRO, Sweigard had 16 years of experience in underwriting and marketing at Nationwide Insurance. Sweigard is responsible for the management of their Lincoln location. He holds the professional CIC (Certified Insurance Counselor) designation.
Nolan Day was named senior vice president. He is responsible for the management of the benefit division in Lincoln, Fremont and West Point. Day is a lifelong Lincoln resident and 2007 graduate of the University of Nebraska- Lincoln with a degree in finance. Before joining INSPRO in 2015, he worked as a regional sales manager for a group benefits carrier. Day is an active NAHU member, and has been involved in numerous local organizations including The Food Bank Backpack program, Teammates, and the Lincoln Young Professional Group.
Branden Bender was also named senior vice president. Bender is responsible for management of the benefit division in INSPRO’s Omaha, Des Moines and Wahoo locations. Bender upholds 20+ years of experience in employee benefits. He’s a licensed consultant and has his PPACA certification. Bender serves on numerous boards such as JDRF, Saint Mary’s Hospital Foundation and Peru State College National Alumni Association. Branden is a graduate of Peru Stage College.
INSPRO is an independently owned insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance, group benefits and bonds to clients throughout our region. INSPRO has offices in Fremont, Lincoln, Omaha, Wahoo, West Point and West Des Moines, Iowa.