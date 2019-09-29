INSPRO Insurance hires Argo

INSPRO Insurance is pleased to announce the addition of Amy Argo to our Lincoln Account Executive Team. Argo will be responsible for sales production and service for all lines of insurance including property & casualty, life and annuities, sickness, accidental, health, and surety for both current and new clients.
Argo comes to us with over 23 years of property & casualty experience and has held both line and leadership positions in sales, service and underwriting. Prior to joining INSPRO, Argo spent the last seven years serving as regional vice president for a local insurance company.
Argo is a 1995 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University and holds both the CPCU and CIC insurance designations.
Argo is actively involved in United Way and is a prior member of their Campaign Cabinet. Additionally, she has also served on the board of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA.)
Argo and her husband, Brian, have two college ages sons, Zach and Cade. In addition to watching her boys compete in baseball, she also enjoys running and Husker football.
We are excited to see Amy Argo apply her industry experience and education to help grow our business in the state.
INSPRO is an independently owned insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance, group benefits, and bonds. INSPRO has offices in Fremont, Lincoln, Omaha, Wahoo, West Point, and West Des Moines, Iowa. www.insproins.com