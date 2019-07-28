The Lincoln Journal Star proudly announces the 2019 Inspire Advisory board. The Inspire Awards celebrate women who have excelled not only in their professional lives but as leaders and role models.
Returning members include: Ann Chang, artistic director, Lied Center for Performing Arts, associate professor of practice (piano, entrepreneurship) Glenn Korff School of Music, Shannon Harner, president & CEO, HomeServices of Nebraska, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, Christie Hinrichs, president and CEO, Tabitha, Jasmine Kingsley, vice president legal, general counsel, Hudl, L. Shanna Letcher, advocate for African American Students, Lincoln Public Schools, Michelle St. Clair, director, Branch Banking, First National Bank, Ava Thomas, president and publisher, Lincoln Journal Star, Natalia Wiita, vice president of sales, Lincoln Journal Star.
New 2019 Inspire board members include: Carissa Bullock, vice president - marketing, Cornhusker Bank, Joy Citta, retired from Lincoln Police, Marcia Hunter, warehouse unit manager, Molex LLC, Michaella Kumke, community engagement director, Food Bank of Lincoln, Monica Ledbetter, AVP, Mortgage Lending, Frontier Bank, Charles D. Meyer, president/GM Lincoln Saltdogs & treasurer NEBCO, Inc., Becky Perrett, director of marketing, Runza National, and C.J. Thoma, president & CEO, Foundation for Educational Services.
Inspire – Celebrating Women’s Leadership, will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Inspire Awards recognize women’s leadership across several sectors, including business, entrepreneurship, government service, education, philanthropy, healthcare, nonprofit, as well as a Future Business Leader & Scholarship winner and Woman of the Year.
Nominations submitted by the community will be accepted through Thursday, Aug. 1, at journalstar.com/inspire. Winners will be selected by the Inspire Advisory Board and announced at a luncheon held from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Current sponsors for Inspire are University of Nebraska, HomeServices of Nebraska, Union Bank, Stem Gallery, Tabitha, Husker Auto Group and Ameritas.
Tickets to attend the Inspire luncheon are available at journalstar.com/inspire. For more information about participating in this event, including tables and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Deanna Walz, 402.473.7161 or dwalz@journalstar.com.