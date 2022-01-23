In-Home care company opens in Lincoln

A new in-home care company has opened in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Serving residents of Lancaster and Saunders counties, the HomeCare Advocacy Network franchise is owned and operated by native Lincolnite Sarah Pappas.

“We know that most seniors want to remain in their homes as they age, but sometimes they need a little extra help to do that,” Pappas said. “From companionship to personal and alzheimer’s/dementia care, our caregivers are carefully selected and trained to provide services that will help our clients age safely in place and give their families much needed peace of mind.”

Pappas’ passion for caregiving is rooted in her personal and professional experience. Recently retired from a 27-year career as a corporate meeting planner, Pappas credits her parents and grandparents with teaching her the power of love and the value of duty toward others.

“I was very close with my grandad and began working in our family’s restaurant, the Continental in downtown Lincoln, when I was 10-years-old,” she said. “With his guidance, I learned how to care for others and the importance of providing exceptional service - lessons I carried with me throughout my career.”