Immanuel leaders serve the state of Nebraska

Omaha, Neb. (January 12, 2023) Immanuel, a regional leader in senior living, care, and services, is honored to announce three members of its leadership team have been appointed to various state of Nebraska boards and councils by former Governor Ricketts.

Julie Kaminski, Immanuel chief operating officer- Alzheimer's Disease and Other Dementia Advisory Council

Adam Kuenning, Immanuel corporate legal counsel- Nebraska Center of Nursing Board

John Croghan, Immanuel vice president of community operations- Alzheimer's Disease and Other Dementia Advisory Council

"Our work to support and care for the seniors of this state doesn't stop at the doors of our Immanuel Communities and Immanuel Pathways PACE Centers said Eric Gurley, Immanuel CEO. “Our mission is to serve seniors in the community, and these appointments are an extension of that mission. I am privileged to work with a team that is so committed to the seniors we serve and lives we touch."

Since 1887 Immanuel has been providing Christ-Centered Service to Seniors, Each Other, and the Community. As a not-for-profit, serving arm of the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America), Immanuel's house of brands includes Immanuel Classic Courtyards, Lifestyle Villages, Signature, and Care Communities, Lakeside Lofts, Immanuel Pathways, Immanuel Community Foundation and The Immanuel Vision Foundation.

Immanuel owns and operates 16, independent living, assisted living and long-term care retirement communities on 11 campuses; Immanuel Pathways operates three PACE Centers in Iowa and Neb.; the Immanuel Community Foundation, a Resident Assistance Fund provides financial assistance to independent living residents; and the Immanuel Vision Foundation extends financial support to non-profit, charitable 501(c)(3) organizations that share purposes in alignment with Immanuel's service-centered mission.

Learn more at Immanuel.com