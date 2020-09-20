HoriSun Hospice welcomes Tracey McChargue

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HoriSun Hospice is pleased to announce the addition of Tracey McChargue, LCSW, as hospice social worker to its team.

McChargue received her Master of Social Work from the University of Illinois – Chicago with an emphasis in Mental Health. She received her Bachelor of Science in Family Social Services and Sociology from Northern Illinois University.

McChargue has worked for 15 years in medical social work in the skilled nursing community/long-term care, hospital and dialysis settings. Previously, she worked in child welfare as well as program development and training/education.

HoriSun Hospice believes that hospice care affirms life. Our mission and promise to our community is simple – to provide the best care possible, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for all whose lives are affected by a life-limiting illness or condition. Comfort, compassion, and caring are our guiding principles. For more information about HoriSun Hospice, visit www.horisunhospice.com or call 402-484-6444.