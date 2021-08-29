 Skip to main content
HoriSun Hospice welcomes Susanna DesMarais, MDIV

DesMarais

Susanna DesMarais is an ordained Episcopal priest and has served churches in Nebraska and New York (state) since 2003. DesMarais is currently semi-retired and continues her journey of care for others at HoriSun.

Prior to her life in ministry she had careers as a medical librarian in the hospital setting, as a stay at home mother for two sons now grown, and as an import broker. Her academic life included a master's in divinity from Church Divinity School of the Pacific, as well as a master's in business administration and a master's in library science.

