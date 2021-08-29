HoriSun Hospice welcomes Susanna DesMarais, MDIV

Susanna DesMarais is an ordained Episcopal priest and has served churches in Nebraska and New York (state) since 2003. DesMarais is currently semi-retired and continues her journey of care for others at HoriSun .

Prior to her life in ministry she had careers as a medical librarian in the hospital setting, as a stay at home mother for two sons now grown, and as an import broker. Her academic life included a master's in divinity from Church Divinity School of the Pacific, as well as a master's in business administration and a master's in library science.