HoriSun Hospice welcomes Shannon Kennedy

HoriSun Hospice is pleased to announce the addition of Shannon Kennedy, RN, as visiting hospice nurse to its team.
Kennedy graduated from Bryan School of Nursing in 2000 and was a registered nurse for Crete Area Medical Center from 2000-2008. She was a school nurse for Crete Public Schools prior to joining the HoriSun team.
HoriSun Hospice believes that hospice care affirms life. Our mission and promise to our community is simple – to provide the best care possible, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for all whose lives are affected by a life limiting illness or condition. Comfort, compassion, and caring are our guiding principles. For more information, visit www.horisunhospice.com.