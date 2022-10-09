 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HoriSun Hospice welcomes Sara Yates

HoriSun Hospice is pleased to announce the addition of Sara Yates as bereavement coordinator to its team. Yates was trained as a death doula with certificates from the University of Vermont (UVM) and the International End of Life Doula Association in (INELDA). Additionally, Yates volunteers as a grief facilitator at Mourning Hope Grief Center, facilitating caregiver groups so individuals may learn valuable tools in how to companion their child(ren) in their grief journey. She is a native Nebraskan, and a trained chef who enjoys teaching culinary classes.

HoriSun Hospice believes that hospice care affirms life. Our mission and promise to our community is simple – to provide the best care possible, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for all whose lives are affected by a life limiting illness or condition. Comfort, compassion, and caring are our guiding principles. For more information about HoriSun Hospice, please call 402-484-6444 or visit www.horisunhospice.com

