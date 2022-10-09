HoriSun Hospice welcomes Sara Yates

HoriSun Hospice is pleased to announce the addition of Sara Yates as bereavement coordinator to its team. Yates was trained as a death doula with certificates from the University of Vermont (UVM) and the International End of Life Doula Association in (INELDA). Additionally, Yates volunteers as a grief facilitator at Mourning Hope Grief Center, facilitating caregiver groups so individuals may learn valuable tools in how to companion their child(ren) in their grief journey. She is a native Nebraskan, and a trained chef who enjoys teaching culinary classes.