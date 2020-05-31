Horisun Hospice welcomes Rita Kment

Kment

Rita Kment received her diploma in nursing from Bryan School of Nursing. She worked a registered nurse at Memorial Health Care Systems in Seward and most recently at Lincoln Orthopaedic for the last 22 years. Kment enjoys building relationships with patients and families and assisting them in spending quality time together.

HoriSun Hospice believes that hospice care affirms life. Our mission and promise to our community is simple – to provide the best care possible, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for all whose lives are affected by a life limiting illness or condition. Comfort, compassion and caring are our guiding principles. For more information about HoriSun Hospice, please visit www.horisunhospice.com or call 402-484-6444.

