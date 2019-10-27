HoriSun Hospice welcomes Kelli Higgins

HoriSun Hospice is pleased to announce the addition of Kelli Higgins, LMHP, LCSW, hospice social worker, to the Horisun team. Higgins received her Master of Social Work from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. She has extensive work experience in medical and mental health case management as well as clinical experience with elders and juveniles.
HoriSun Hosipce provides help, hope and comfort to those facing a life-limiting illness. For more information about HoriSun, please visit www.horisunhospice.com or call 402-484-6444