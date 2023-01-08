HoriSun Hospice welcomes Codi Thieman, RN

HoriSun Hospice is pleased to announce the addition of Codi Thieman, RN as a nurse case manager to its team. Thieman spent 23 years working for Bryan Medical Center. Her career began as a registered respiratory therapist, working primarily in the medical intensive care unit at Bryan East. She flew for StarCare, air ambulance, for six years as a respiratory therapist. During this time, her scope of practice was broadened and she could do several things in her flight career that she could not do as a hospital-based therapist. Not wanting to lose the knowledge and skills she gained, Thieman decided to go back to nursing school. She graduated as an RN in 2006 and spent 13 years in the Bryan West neuro/trauma ICU. Most recently, she worked for two years between pulmonary diagnostics and outpatient surgery at Bryan West. Thieman has loved her transition to HoriSun Hospice as it has allowed her to see the strength and fortitude that patients and families have, and she is honored to be a part of their journey towards end of life. HoriSun Hospice believes that hospice care affirms life. Our mission and promise to our community is simple – to provide the best care possible, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for all whose lives are affected by a life limiting illness or condition. Comfort, compassion, and caring are our guiding principles. For more information about HoriSun Hospice, visit www.horisunhospice.com, or call 402-484-6444.