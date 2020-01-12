HoriSun Hospice welcomes Angela Kelley

HoriSun Hospice is pleased to announce the addition of Angela Kelley, RN as hospice case manager to its team.

Kelley is new to the Lincoln area from Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She was an LPN for 18 years and then obtained her RN in 2002. She has previously worked in radiation therapy, neurosurgery and surgery and has always had hospice tugging at her heartstrings.

HoriSun Hospice believes that hospice care affirms life. Our mission and promise to our community is simple – to provide the best care possible, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for all whose lives are affected by a life limiting illness or condition. Comfort, compassion and caring are our guiding principles. For more information about HoriSun Hospice, please visit www.horisunhospice.com or call 402-484-6444.