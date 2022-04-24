HoriSun Hospice welcomes Adrienne Wilson, RN, BSN

HoriSun Hospice is pleased to announce the addition of Adrienne Wilson, RN, BSN, as visiting nurse to its team. Wilson graduated from BryanLGH College of Health Sciences in 2007. She has worked in a variety of settings, including the Bryan Emergency Room, UNL Health Center, at LPS as a substitute nurse, and Home Health.

Wilson believes it is a privilege to be invited into patients' lives during their most vulnerable moments, and enjoys making connections while advocating for dignity, quality of life, and comfort during their end of life journey.

HoriSun Hospice believes that hospice care affirms life. Our mission and promise to our community is simple – to provide the best care possible, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for all whose lives are affected by a life limiting illness or condition. Comfort, compassion, and caring are our guiding principles.