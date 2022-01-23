HoriSun Hospice promotes Nancy Hulewicz to shareholder

HoriSun Hospice is pleased to announce that Nancy Hulewicz has been promoted to shareholder. Hulewicz has 30 years of leadership experience in healthcare management and has had 18 years of experience as an Office Manager in hospice; the past 13 of those with HoriSun Hospice. She has extensive experience in finance, coding, and billing operations in a variety of medical organizations, including physician practices, hospital, skilled nursing, and home health settings.

Current shareholders of HoriSun Hospice include Bob Bleicher, M.D., and Susan Burkey. Of Hulewicz’s promotion, Dr. Bob Bleicher states, “Nancy has been integral part of the excellent work HoriSun Hospice provides to patients, their families, and referring caregivers. Nancy’s knowledge and guidance have been key to the success of this company”. Susan Burkey adds, “Nancy’s expertise and leadership will help successfully shape the future of HoriSun Hospice”.

HoriSun Hospice was established in 2004 and is privately and locally owned. The mission of HoriSun Hospice, Inc. is to deliver the highest level of holistic hospice care with honor and respect for patients and their families. HoriSun Hospice provides help, hope and comfort to those facing a life-limiting illness. Our vision is to be the most respected, compassionate and utilized hospice provider, serving people of all backgrounds. For more information about HoriSun Hospice, please call 402-484-6444 or visit www.horisunhospice.com.