HoriSun Hospice introduces Dr. Sean Barry and Michelle Tyser, PA-C

HoriSun Hospice is pleased to announce the addition of Sean Barry, M.D. as assistant medical director, and Michelle Tyser, PA-C as physician assistant to its team.

Barry was born and raised in Omaha. He attended the University of Nebraska-Omaha, followed by the University of Nebraska Medicine for medical school and his residency. He completed a pulmonary and critical care fellowship at the University of Kansas Medical Center where he was a faculty member until coming to Lincoln in 1996.

Tyser grew up in Lincoln and has worked in the medical community for 30 years. She earned her Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Care from Southeast Community College, Bachelor of Science in Allied Health from Doane, Bachelor of Physician Assistant Studies from Union College and Master of Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She has worked as a physician assistant in pulmonary care for the past 15 years. She is an active member of our community and serves on two boards; the Concerned Nebraskans for Cystic Fibrosis and the Lincoln Ice Hockey Association.

HoriSun Hospice provides help, hope and comfort to those facing a life-limiting illness. Our mission is to deliver the highest level of holistic hospice care with honor and respect for patients and their families. Our qualified interdisciplinary team of health care professionals and trained volunteers have ensured that each individual receives the unique quality of care that they deserve.