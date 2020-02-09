HoriSun Hospice hires Angela Boule, RN, BSN

HoriSun Hospice is pleased to announce the addition of Angela Boule, RN, BSN as hospice case manager to its team.

Boule received her diploma in nursing from UPMC Shadyside School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, PA and her BSN from Chatham University in Pittsburgh, PA. She has been a nurse since 2008 working in transplant ICU, community geriatrics and ortho/trauma. Boule has also worked at Clinic with a Heart as their development director and provider relations coordinator. She first got to know HoriSun Hospice as a volunteer in 2013.

HoriSun Hospice believes that hospice care affirms life. Our mission and promise to our community is simple – to provide the best care possible, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for all whose lives are affected by a life limiting illness or condition. Comfort, compassion and caring are our guiding principles. For more information about HoriSun Hospice, please visit www.horisunhospice.com or call 402-484-6444.