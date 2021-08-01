HoriSun Hospice expands nursing staff

HoriSun Hospice is pleased to announce the addition of Tami Girard, LPN, and Heidi Little, RN, MSN, MBA as visiting hospice nurses to its team.

Girard began working as a CNA in 2008 and received her LPN in 2014. She worked in long-term care until 2016, when she then began working in hospice. Girard worked as a floor nurse and manager at Journey House. In 2019, she received her certificate as an End-Of-Life Doula through Vermont University.

Little received her diploma in nursing from Bryan College of Health Sciences in 2000. She received her BSN from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 2007 and her master's in nursing and master's in business from Wesleyan University in 2018. Currently, Little is working on her doctorate in education with a completion date of May, 2022. Little has worked in medical/surgical, neuro/trauma intensive care, and as a clinical value analyst. She is currently faculty at Bryan College of Health Sciences in the undergraduate nursing program.

HoriSun Hospice believes that hospice care affirms life. Our mission and promise to our community is simple – to provide the best care possible, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for all whose lives are affected by a life limiting illness or condition. Comfort, compassion, and caring are our guiding principles. For more information, call 402-484-6444 or visit www.horisunhospice.com.