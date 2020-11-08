HoriSun Hospice expands nursing staff

HoriSun Hospice is pleased to announce the addition of Karla Sargent, RN, BSN, and Ronda Vork-Lynch, RN, as nurse case managers to its team.

Sargent completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Bryan College of Health Sciences. She spent a few years as a junior volunteer at Bryan West. Sargent has experience in working with mental health as well as long-term care ventilator support, as well as extensive wound care support. During nursing school, Sargent completed her practicum as a hospice nurse and has experience working in hospice prior to working for HoriSun.

Vork-Lynch worked as a nurse aide for 22 years before graduating from the University of South Dakota in 2007. Prior to working for HoriSun, she spent 13 years as a nurse on the ventilator unit. Vork-Lynch has also done medical mission trips to Kenya and Haiti.

HoriSun Hospice believes that hospice care affirms life. Our mission and promise to our community is simple – to provide the best care possible, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for all whose lives are affected by a life limiting illness or condition. Comfort, compassion, and caring are our guiding principles. For more information, visit www.horisunhospice.com, or call 402-484-6444.