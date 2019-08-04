HoriSun Hospice celebrates 15 years in business

HoriSun Hospice is proud to celebrate its 15-year anniversary. HoriSun began in Lincoln in 2004 and consists of a team of committed and specially trained healthcare professionals providing expertise on living life to the fullest with dignity and comfort.
Since its inception, the agency has grown successfully. It provides end-of-life care in Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Gage, Saline, Seward and Saunders counties. HoriSun employs over 30 people and since 2004, over 4,750 people have called our agency to inquire about hospice services. Additionally, the HoriSun Hospice Community Foundation, which began in 2006, has given over $150,000 back to the Lincoln community and the surrounding service area for health-related charitable causes.
HoriSun Hospice is proud to be locally owned and provides services for individuals regardless of their ability to pay. Our agency strives to be innovative and a leader in the hospice industry. HoriSun takes pride in being a valuable resource in the community to provide help, hope and comfort to those facing a life-limiting illness. The agency is a member of the Nebraska Hospice & Palliative Care Organization.
The mission of HoriSun Hospice, Inc. is to deliver the highest level of holistic hospice care with honor and respect for patients and their families. Our qualified interdisciplinary team of health care professionals and trained volunteers ensure that everyone receives the unique quality of care and autonomy they deserve.