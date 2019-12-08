HoriSun Hospice announces promotions

HoriSun Hospice is pleased to announce the promotion of Kelli Klopfenstein, RN, BSN, MSN to director of clinical services, Molly Turek, RN to clinical manager, and Deb Maguire, LPN to quality assurance manager.

Klopfenstein has worked for HoriSun Hospice for over three years and previously worked as a nurse manager at Bryan Medical Center West Intensive Care. In her role as director of clinical services, Klopfenstein is responsible for coordinating the care and services for each hospice patient and their family, as well as supporting the hospice interdisciplinary team.

Turek has worked in skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and in hospice for 13 years at the Monarch Hospice House and previously with HoriSun Hospice as clinical manager. In her role, Turek will work to enhance the overall hospice program and patient care through staff development and oversight.

Maguire obtained her Assisted Living Administrator’s License in 1999 and has worked in the assisted living field for the past several years. Her passion is to help give caregivers the knowledge they need to care for the elderly and dementia patients with dignity and grace. In her new role, Maguire will lead and direct HoriSun’s regulatory and compliance programs, and also ensure an effective system of staff communication.

HoriSun Hospice provides help, hope and comfort to those facing a life-limiting illness. For more information about HoriSun, please visit www.horisunhospice.com or call 402-484-6444.